Richa Chadha's Galwan comment leads to 'Boycott Fukrey 3' trend on Twitter; here's what netizens are saying

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha is yet again under the radar after she posted a tweet on the 2020 Galwan clash, in which several Indian Army soldiers died. The actress received severe backlash after she allegedly 'mocked' the Indian army and the martyrs of the Galwan valley incident. Though the actress deleted the post later, the damage was already done. Netizens have begun demanding a boycott of her upcoming movie 'Fukrey 3'. 'Boycott Fukrey 3' has already started trending on Twitter.

Richa's deleted tweet read, "Galwan says hi." As soon as she tweeted this, netizens started to slam her for allegedly insulting the army by talking about the 2020 clash between India and China. One user wrote, "Mocking the sacrifice of our soldiers at Galwan valley. Shameful & disgraceful."Another user shared, "`Galwan says hi` writes Richa Chadha in response to a statement by a commanding officer on POK. Disrespecting those who gave their lives for India. Mocking the Indian army. She proves once again there is no limit to how low this industry can sink".

As the trolling and online abuse continued on social media, the actress decided to go private on Twitter. However, she once again made it public to share her apology statement.

Richa Chadha statement:

"Even though in can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in Fauj of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part. As a Lt Col, he took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war in the 1960's. My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It's in my blood. "A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me."

Fukrey 3 will be the third installment of the crime-comedy franchise starring Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, and Pulkit Samrat with Richa Chadha. The move is expected to release on December 2022.

