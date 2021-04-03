Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal announces title of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal

On the birth anniversary of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal the title of valiant Indian military officer's biopic. The Meghna Gulzar directorial is titled Sam Bahadur. Kaushal is playing the role of the war hero in the biographical drama, produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The title was announced through a video voiced by lyricist Gulzar. "Kayi naamo se pukaare gaye, par ek naam se humare hue," Gulzar is heard saying in the clip as different names of Manekshaw appear on the screen, finally settling on 'Sam Bahadur'.

Sharing the title, Vicky wrote, "The man. The legend. The brave heart. Our Samबहादुर. On the birth anniversary of Field Marshal #SamManekshaw, his story has found its name. #SamBahadur."

Lauding the Sam Bahadur's team, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar commented, "Best wishes entire team. Really looking forward." Gunnet Monga too wished the team luck. she wrote, "All the best Vicky, Meghna and the entire team."

Vicky Kaushal's first look as Sam Manekshaw was also much appreciated by fans. Sharing the look on social media, the actor wrote, "I feel honoured, emotional and proud of getting a chance to unfold the journey of this fearless patriot, the swashbuckling general, the first Field Marshal of India- SAM MANEKSHAW. Remembering him on his death anniversary today and embracing the new beginnings with @meghnagulzar and #RonnieScrewvala (sic)."

For the unversed, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw was Chief of Army Staff in the 1971 India -- Pakistan war. He cheated death on a few occasions, both on the battlefield and away from it. He, however, lived on to be a nonagenarian dying in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, on June 27, 2008. The Field Marshal led the country to victory against Pakistan in 1971.

Apart from this, the 32-year-old also has "Sardar Udham Singh" directed by Shoojit Sircar. Vicky will bring alive the story of martyr Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O' Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in pre-Independence India, to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of Amritsar in 1919. Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder, and hanged in July 1940.