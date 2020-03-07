Salman Khan’s video playing with niece Ayat is the cutest thing on internet today

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan’s video of playing with niece Ayat is the cutest thing on internet today

Salman Khan loves spending time with his family. The actor makes sure that he spends quality time with them, especially his sisters’ kids. While the little munchkin Ahil has always been his favorite buddy to spend time with, now Salman also has sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s little daughter Ayat to shower his love on. On Saturday, the superstar broke the internet when he shared an adorable video of himself playing with his little princess.

Arpita Khan Sharma took to her Instagram to share the video in which ‘mamu’ Salman Khan can be seen kissing his little niece Ayat and loving her. She captioned the video saying, “We love you Mamu @beingsalmankhan.” Soon after, Salman reposted the video on his social media and treated fans with the cutest thing today. Watch the video here-

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan gave birth to her second child Ayat on the actor’s 54th birthday. The superstar was on cloud nine on her arrival and announced Ayat's birth with a tweet saying, "Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u!"

Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 27, 2019

Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You’ve brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone’s life with a lot of love and joy pic.twitter.com/g9KkDGCgYY — Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) December 30, 2019

In January, Arpita had shared the first photo of Ayat with Salman Khan and his mother Salma, along with a heartfelt note. She had written "There’s nothing in this world that scared me & the only reason was I knew I had you by my side & you would never let anything happen to me. Now ayat has been blessed with the same security. These hands are god sent. Overwhelmed, grateful & thankful for @beingsalmankhan & my amazing mom @salmakhan1942 two people who only have love to give."

For the unversed, Arpita and Aayush got married on November 18, 2014 at the grand Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. Arpita gave birth to her son Ahil on March 30, 2016.

