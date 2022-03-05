Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha's 'wedding' pic goes viral, Dabangg actress reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ACTUALLTRUTH Fake wedding pic of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha is viral on the internet

Highlights Many believed that Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha's 'wedding' pic was real

Salman has announced release dates of his upcoming films Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Tiger 3

Sonakshi is making her web series debut with Fallen, to be released on Amazon Prime Video

A picture of Dabangg duo Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha had gone viral on social media recently. In the image, both Salman and Sonakshi are dressed in traditional wedding attires and exchange rings. Turns out that it was a fake image that went viral on social media. However, some took it to be real as the edit was top quality. As the 'wedding pic' continues to circulate on the internet, Sonakshi clarified in the matter.

Reacting to the image, she said, "Are you so dumb that you can't tell the difference between a real and a morphed picture." She followed her post with three laughing emojis. In the photoshopped picture, Salman is seen putting a ring on Sonakshi's finger.

On the work front, Salman has announced the release date of his two upcoming films. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Pooja Hegde will arrive in cinema halls on December 30 later this year. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the comedy drama will hit the theatres three days after Khan's 57th birthday. According to a source close to the production, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is set to go on floors in April.

Separately, Salman an Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 will be released on Eid 2023. The actioner, backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), features Salman and Katrina as spy agents - Tiger and Zoya. The third installment is directed by Maneesh Sharma, best known for Fan and Band Baaja Baaraat. Tiger 3 will reportedly star Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Sonakshi, meanwhile, will be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video series Fallen. She plays the role of a cop in it. The actress will also be seen in the upcoming movies Double XL, Kakuda and Bulbul Tarag.