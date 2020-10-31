Salman Khan shot for London Dreams hours after his dogs' funeral, Vipul Shah recalls as film clocks 11 years

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BEINGSALMAN_KHAN14 Salman Khan shot for London Dreams hours after his dogs' funeral

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is known for his kind heart and determination towards his work. The actor has always kept his personal and professional lives separately and fulfilled his commitments at any cost. As the actor's film London Dreams clocked 11 years, director Vipul Shah recalled his experience of working with Salman and superstar Ajay Devgn together and revealed that Salman had shot for the concert scenes of the film hours after the funeral of his dogs, Myson and MyJaan. Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah said that it was an amazing experience shooting with the two superstars for the first time. He said that it felt like a 'picnic.'

"To my surprise, the shoot was like a picnic. I don't think I have laughed so much on any set as I have laughed on the sets of London Dreams because Salman used to crack jokes all the time, and at the same time Ajay had this tremendous knack of pulling pranks out of nowhere," Shah said.

"The experience of working with these two superstars will always be special because they made me feel at home from day one, gave me my complete freedom, and worked with me on my vision on how I wanted to shoot the film and create it," he added.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BEINGSALMAN_KHAN14 Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan during London Dreams shoot

Sharing his experience of working with megastar Salman Khan, Shah recollected the incident when Salman had lost two of his dogs while he was shooting for the film. "One of the most unforgettable incidents that I remember shooting for London Dreams is that Salman (Khan) had unfortunately lost two of his dearest dogs - MySon and MyJaan. As per the schedule, we had two days of shooting sequences of musical concerts, one month apart from each other and both the time, Salman lost his dogs," the filmmaker said.

"In spite of losing the dogs, who were so dear to him, he continued to shoot and after pack up at 6 or 7 in the morning, he went from Karjat to Mumbai, picked up his dog, completed the funeral procedure at his farmhouse and reported back to the shoot at 4 pm in the evening and again continued shooting," he added.

Besides Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, London Dreams also featured Asin, Aditya Roy Kapur and Rannvijay Singh. The film was much appreciated by the fans.

