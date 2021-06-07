Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Salman Khan seeks contempt action against Kamaal Khan aka KRK for defamation

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday filed an application before a court here demanding that contempt action be initiated against actor Kamaal R Khan for continuing to make defamatory remarks despite an undertaking not to do so. The application was submitted in a defamation suit filed by Salman seeking to restrain Kamaal R Khan from directly or indirectly making and uploading videos or any other content on the actor, his business ventures and films/projects.

When the defamation suit was heard last month, Kamaal R Khan's advocate Manoj Gadkari told the court that his client would not make any further defamatory posts or remarks against Salman till the next date of hearing.

Salman had filed a defamation complaint against Kamaal R Khan over the latter's review of the just-released Hindi film 'Radhe'.

On Monday, Salman's advocate Pradip Ghandy told Additional Sessions Judge C V Marathe that despite the assurance, Kamaal R Khan continued to publish defamatory tweets. "This is contempt of court," Ghandy argued.

An application was then submitted seeking contempt action against Kamaal R Khan. The court heard arguments on the application and posted it for further hearing on June 11. The court said till then the earlier statement made by Khan's advocate Manoj Gadkari will continue.

For the unversed, KRK tweeted alleging that Salman Khan has filed a defamation case against him because the actor is getting affected by KRK's review of his latest film "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai". It is common knowledge that KRK's posts unfairly target actors and producers. In the past too, KRK is known to go after celebrities, who mostly do not pay attention to his posts.

"I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman Khan filed defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence, I won't review his films anymore. My last video releasing today," KRK had tweeted.

(inputs from PTI)