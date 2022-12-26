INSIDE Salman Khan's niece Ayat's pre-birthday bash: Arbaaz, Aparshakti, Genelia, Helen & more attend

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Ayat's pre-birthday bash

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and her husband-actor Aayush Sharma hosted a grand scale party to celebrate their daughter’s birthday. The couple welcomed their daughter Ayat on December 27, 2019, who will be turning three this year. Several celebrities including Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Ekta Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Aparshakti Khurana, Riteish Deshmukh, Arbaaz Khan, Genelia D’Souza, Helen, Sohail Khan, Pulkit Samrat and Neil Nitin Mukesh arrived in glamorous outfits for the pre-birthday bash.

Taking to his social media, Aparshakti Khurana on Sunday shared some glimpses of the celebration. He shared a picture on his stories which he captioned, "Happpy birthday Ayat." In the picture, the 'Luka Chuppi' actor could be seen posing with his wife Aakriti Ahuja, his daughter Arzoie and Arpita-Aayush Sharma and their daughter Ayat. In another video, Aparshakti and actor Angad Bedi could be seen with their children on their shoulders at a fair-themed party. The Christmas-themed party saw star kids in attendance as well.

The couple who got married in the year 2014 are parents to a six-year-old son Ahil and were blessed with their second child, a baby girl Ayat, on December 27, 2019. The little one shares her birthday with her uncle Salman Khan.

Aayush Sharma's work front

Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut in 2018 by playing a lead role in Salman Khan's production Loveyatri opposite actor Warina Hussain. He recently introduced Sushrii Mishraa as the leading lady of his next action thriller 'AS04'.

On Aayush's 32nd birthday, the makers of the film unveiled the official teaser of the film which gathered massive responses from the audience. In the video, Aayush could be seen flaunting his chiselled physique in an action avatar. The upcoming action-thriller is directed by the duo Ravi Varma and Imran S Sardhariya, AS03 is slated to release in 2023.

The actor was last seen in an action thriller film 'Antim: The Final Truth' alongside Salman Khan and Mahima Makwana. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film performed well at the box office.

