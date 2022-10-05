Aayush Sharma unveils teaser of his upcoming action-thriller, looks promising in new avatar | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAYUSHSHARMA Aayush Sharma unveils teaser of his upcoming action-thriller

The makers of Aayush Sharma's next untitled action thriller film have finally unveiled the first look. The teaser has piqued fans' interest, and they are now eagerly anticipating the release.

On Wednesday, Aayush Sharma took to his Instagram account and shared the teaser of the film. His caption read, "Kuch logon ke liye raja, kuch logon ke liye raakshas, kuch logon ke liye acha, kuch logon ke liye bura, kaun hun main? The hunt begins soon! The hunt begins soon."

In the teaser, the 'Loveyatri' actor could be seen flaunting his chiselled physique in an action avatar. The upcoming action-thriller is directed by the duo Ravi Varma and Imran S Sardhariya, #AS03 is slated to release in 2023.

As soon as the teaser was uploaded, fans flocked to the comment section to react to it with red heart and fire emojis. Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to the comment section and wrote, "Looking smashing bro- best wishes." Actor Zaheer Iqbal commented, "Bayyyybayyy." "Hard h bosssss," another fan commented.

Earlier, in August, the actor announced his third film with an interesting still on his social media, along with a caption, which read, "Iss film mai guitar bhi bajega aur rubber band bhi.. aur agar main saari details Abhi bata doonga toh Mazza bhi kirkara ho jayega. Bas yeh bolna tha, milenge 2023 mai."

Meanwhile, Aayush Sharma made his big Bollywood debut in 2018, with the romantic comedy film 'Loveyatri alongside debutant Warina Hussain. The film was produced by Salman Khan and helmed by Abhiraj Maniawala. However, it failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Apart from that, Aayush was seen in the action thriller film 'Antim: The Final Truth' alongside Salman Khan and Mahima Makwana. The film was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and it performed well at the box office. It garnered rave reviews.

Recently, Aayush captured the hearts of the audience with two varied avatars as he was featured in music videos-'Pehli Pehli Baarish' and 'Chumma Chumma'. The actor effortlessly transitioned between his romantic and carefree sides in both songs.

