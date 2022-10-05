Wednesday, October 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Aayush Sharma unveils teaser of his upcoming action-thriller, looks promising in new avatar | Watch

Aayush Sharma unveils teaser of his upcoming action-thriller, looks promising in new avatar | Watch

Aayush Sharma flaunts his chiselled figure in the teaser of his upcoming untitled action thriller. Take a look at the intriguing teaser.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: October 05, 2022 20:53 IST
Aayush Sharma unveils teaser of his upcoming action-thriller
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAYUSHSHARMA Aayush Sharma unveils teaser of his upcoming action-thriller

The makers of Aayush Sharma's next untitled action thriller film have finally unveiled the first look. The teaser has piqued fans' interest, and they are now eagerly anticipating the release.

On Wednesday, Aayush Sharma took to his Instagram account and shared the teaser of the film. His caption read, "Kuch logon ke liye raja, kuch logon ke liye raakshas, kuch logon ke liye acha, kuch logon ke liye bura, kaun hun main? The hunt begins soon! The hunt begins soon."

In the teaser, the 'Loveyatri' actor could be seen flaunting his chiselled physique in an action avatar. The upcoming action-thriller is directed by the duo Ravi Varma and Imran S Sardhariya, #AS03 is slated to release in 2023.

As soon as the teaser was uploaded, fans flocked to the comment section to react to it with red heart and fire emojis. Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to the comment section and wrote, "Looking smashing bro- best wishes." Actor Zaheer Iqbal commented, "Bayyyybayyy." "Hard h bosssss," another fan commented.

Earlier, in August, the actor announced his third film with an interesting still on his social media, along with a caption, which read, "Iss film mai guitar bhi bajega aur rubber band bhi.. aur agar main saari details Abhi bata doonga toh Mazza bhi kirkara ho jayega. Bas yeh bolna tha, milenge 2023 mai."

Meanwhile, Aayush Sharma made his big Bollywood debut in 2018, with the romantic comedy film 'Loveyatri alongside debutant Warina Hussain. The film was produced by Salman Khan and helmed by Abhiraj Maniawala. However, it failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Related Stories
Watch: Shehnaaz Gill asks Salman Khan 'chhod ke aao mujhe' at Aayush-Arpita's Eid party

Watch: Shehnaaz Gill asks Salman Khan 'chhod ke aao mujhe' at Aayush-Arpita's Eid party

Aayush Sharma's grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram passes away; actor pens heartfelt note for his 'dadaji'

Aayush Sharma's grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram passes away; actor pens heartfelt note for his 'dadaji'

Salman Khan mourns the demise of Aayush Sharma's grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma

Salman Khan mourns the demise of Aayush Sharma's grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma

Inside pics: Salman Khan celebrates Iulia Vantur's birthday with Aayush Sharma, Sohail Khan & others

Inside pics: Salman Khan celebrates Iulia Vantur's birthday with Aayush Sharma, Sohail Khan & others

Apart from that, Aayush was seen in the action thriller film 'Antim: The Final Truth' alongside Salman Khan and Mahima Makwana. The film was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and it performed well at the box office. It garnered rave reviews.

Also read: Sindoor Khela 2022: Kajol & Rani Mukerji look immersed in festive vibe clad in Bengali sarees | Photos

Recently, Aayush captured the hearts of the audience with two varied avatars as he was featured in music videos-'Pehli Pehli Baarish' and 'Chumma Chumma'. The actor effortlessly transitioned between his romantic and carefree sides in both songs.

Also read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan amps up Dussehra spirit with FIRST look from the film

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News
Navratri 2022

Top News

Latest News