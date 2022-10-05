Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan amps up Dussehra spirit with FIRST look from the film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan

On the occasion of Dussehra, Salman Khan treated the fans with the first look of his much-awaited film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The film, which also stars Pooja Hegde, has been in the making for some time now and amping up the festive spirit, the superstar took to his social media handle and shared his look from the film. "Woh tha kisi ka bhai, yeh hai kisi ki jaan … #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan," he captioned the post.

Earlier, Salman Khan unveiled the official title logo of the action entertainer with a short teaser to introduce his character. Like always, one can’t miss the Tiger-like walk of Salman Khan, as he is seen riding a Cruiser Motorcycle and walking through the Ladakh Valley. The mountain breeze flowing through his long hair look with the trademark sunglasses adds on to the charisma of the superstar.

Sharing the teaser, Salman Khan Productions wrote, "Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai. Announcing #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan (This is just the beginning)" Over the years, fans have loving called Salman Khan as 'bhai' and 'jaan'. So the film appears to be a special dedication to all his fans around the world.

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in lead with a vast Pan-Indian ensemble cast which will be announced soon. It is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan Film - Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance and Emotions.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release at the end of 2022.

