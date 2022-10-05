Sindoor Khela 2022: Kajol & Rani Mukerji look immersed in festive vibe clad in Bengali sarees | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Kajol & Rani Mukerji celebrates Sindoor Khela

Sindoor Khela 2022: The festive season is in full swing in India, and B-town is celebrating the occasion with zest. The Bong beauties, Kajol and Rani Mukerji are going all out to make the most of the festive season. The cousins share a close bond and are often seen together on occasions. Recently, the Mukerji family organized the Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai. At the celebrations, Kajol and Rani Mukerji made heads turn in their traditional saree looks. Their pictures garnered a lot of love. Now, the cousins celebrated Sindoor Khela, and the pictures are a witness that they had a blast.

Kajol and Rani Mukerji are celebrating Durga Puja with great zeal and their adorable sindoor khela pictures will totally give you festive vibes. The actresses are enjoying the festival with their family and friends from the industry. In the pictures, we can see Kajol alongside her sisters, Tanisha Mukerji and Rani Mukerji, savouring the occasion. The ladies can be seen radiating grace in Bengali sarees with red color on their faces.

What is Sindoor Khela?

In the Bengali community, Sindoor Khela is a customary element of the Durga Puja celebrations. During the culmination of Durga Puja on Vijayadashami, the ceremony entails applying sindoor, or vermilion powder, to the idols of Goddess Durga and among married ladies. This is prior to the idols being immersed. After the "ghat visarjan" (a symbolic immersion of Durga signalling the conclusion of the Puja ceremonies) on the day of Dussehra or Vijayadashami, Goddess Durga is said to bid adieu for the year. In the Bengali culture, it is standard practise to make an offering of sindoor to married daughters as a parting gift.

Sindoor Khela is traditionally played by married ladies who adhere to certain customs and traditions. Sindoor Khela is thought to represent the strength of femininity, which grants them luck and extends the lives of their spouses. Currently, the ceremony has changed into a pleasant event when even single women and men participate in the celebration by dancing to the "Dhaki" drummers' beats.

