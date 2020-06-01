Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMANKHAN Salman Khan mourns Wajid Khan's death: Will always love, respect, remember and miss you

Yet another sad day for Bollywood! The sudden demise of singer-composer Wajid Khan of music director duo Sajid-Wajid left the entertainment industry in shock. He passed away at the age of 42 in wee hours on Monday at Surana Hospital in Chembur after suffering from a heart attack. He was also suffering from kidney problems over the past few years and traces of COVID-19 were also found in his body. As soon as the shocking news of his death came, many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express grief. But everyone was waiting for the reaction of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who was very close to the composer. He was one among many celebrities who condoled the death of Wajid and paid tribute to him on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, Salman wrote, "Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace ..."

Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace ... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 1, 2020

An immensely talented music composer gone too soon. Prayers and strength for the entire family! #RIPWajidKhan.

An immensely talented music composer gone too soon. Prayers and strength for the entire family! #RIPWajidKhan."

The music composer duo made their Bollywood debut with Salman’s 1998 movie 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya' and went on to work on actor’s various films including 'Garv,' 'Tere Naam,' 'Tumko Na Bhool Payenge', 'Partner' and the popular 'Dabangg' franchise. Not only this, but Wajid has also done playback for Salman in chartbusters like 'Mera He Jalwa,' 'Fevicol Se.' The brother-composer duo also scored the title tracks for the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' seasons 4 and 6, hosted by Salman.

Wajid's last composition was the superstar's lockdown song 'Pyaar Karona' and Eid song 'Bhai Bhai' which the actor released on his YouTube channel.

He has been buried peacefully at the Versova cemetery ground.

