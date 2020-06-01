Image Source : INSTAGRAM/WAJIDKHAN RIP Wajid Khan: Jalwa to Pandey Jee Seeti, hit songs by Bollywood composer

The year 2020 has been bringing us sad news day by day. Yet another one dropped in when the news of Bollywood composer-singer Wajid Khan came. Wajid of composer duo Sajid-Wajid fame passed away at the age of 42 at Surana Hospital in Chembur. His death happened due to a heart attack however it is also being said that coronavirus was also found in his body. He has been suffering from a kidney problem over the past few years and was a ventilator after being hospitalized recently. He was the son of Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan, a famous tabla player. Sajid Wajid made their debut through Salman Khan's film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998). After this, in 1999, he gave music in Sonu Nigam's album Deewana, the songs of which--Deewana Tera, Ab Mujh Raat Din Aur Kadar Pyaar Hai became hit.

They later went on to compose many albums for Salman's films, including Chori Chori, Hello Brother, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, Wanted and Dabangg franchise. Most recently, Sajid-Wajid composed Salman’s 'Bhai Bhai' and Pyar Karona songs that launched on Salman's music channel on YouTube. Let's remember the musical soul with some of his hit Bollywood songs:

Movie: Partner

Song: Do U Wanna Partner

Movie: Wanted

Song: Jalwa

Movie: Dabangg

Song: Humka Peeni Hai

Movie: Rowdy Rathore

Song: Chinta Ta Ta

Movie: Ek Tha Tiger

Song: Mashallah

Movie: Dabangg 2

Song: Pandey Jee Seeti

Song: Pyaar Karona

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage