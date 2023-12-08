Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Salman Khan defeats Aamir, Ajay, Shah Rukh, gives biggest opening on Diwali

Salman Khan is undeniably one of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema. There is no denying the fact that he has created a record of giving 17 consecutive 100 crore films in the domestic market, including his latest release, 'Tiger 3'. The film faced fractured holidays and was released on Diwali day, following with World Cup season ahead, the film performed extremely well and earned 500 crores globally. This is the benchmark that Salman Khan has set for himself in the industry. Every time a Salman Khan-starrer film opens up on the big screen, the audience has massive expectations from every film and Tiger 3 is on the same lines which has been loved by the fans and the audiences for the action sequences, Salman Khan's performance.

Salman Khan defeats Aamir, Ajay, Shah Rukh on the ocassion of Diwali

This is the stardom of Salman Khan that makes him stand in a completely big league where there is no competition. In the last few years, several stars released their films on the occasion of Diwali, but many of them failed to cross certain numbers. While Shah Rukh Khan starrer Ra. One which was released in Diwali 2011, raked 114 crores at the box office, Aamir Khan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan collected 150 crores at the domestic box office, Ajay Devgn's comedy entertainer Golmaal Again had a lifetime of 200+ crores at the domestic box office, it was Salman Khan's Tiger 3, which despite being released on Diwali day, made the festival commercially viable for the big films to release. On the other hand, Salman Khan's Tiger 3 opened at 44.50 Cr. and earned a lifetime collection of around 500 Cr. at the global box office. Just like he has made Eid synonyms for the film release, the superstar of the nation has paved the path for other filmmakers and actors to bring their films to the festive season.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan, who was recently seen in Tiger 3, has an interesting line-up for his future releases, which includes a film with Karan Johar Productions, which will be announced by the superstar soon.

