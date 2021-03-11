Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAIF ALI KHAN Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba's Instagram timeline is goldmine of throwback moments, see best pics here

If you go through Saba Pataudi's social media, you will realise that it's a perfect space filled with old memories and pictures. Saba frequently shares throwback pictures with her family including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sohal Ali and mother Sharmila Tagore. Once again on Thursday, Saba took a trip down the memory lane and shared some pictures from nephew Taimur's third birthday celebrations. Taimur is Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s first child.

Saba shared a couple of pictures. In one of them, she can be seen posing with Saif Ali Khan. Saba looks elegant as she chose to wear a black animal print dress. Saif as always looked dapper in a grey tshirt and blue denim.

In another picture, Pataudi sisters, Saba and Soha pose together. They both look gorgeous in black outfits. A picture with Kunal and Soha together also won hearts of fans and followers.

On the occasion of International women's day Saba dedicated a post to sister in law Kareena Kapoor Khan. She shared a collage and wrote, "Spells success strength and creativity. The mother-daughter and wife .. well you KNOW her. Salutations to another strong lady. Lots of love and blessings.. to you Bhabs."

Saba also shared many family photos from the archives. She had shared pictures from Saif-Kareena and Soha-Kunal's royal weddings.

Check out her Instagram posts: