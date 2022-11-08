Saif Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted chilling, netizens say, 'they look like siblings' | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Saif Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted chilling

Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan make one of the most charming father-son duos in the Tinsel Town. The duo is a mirror-image of each other and they never fail to set major father-son duo goals. The Daddy cool often heads out for lunch with his kids and spends quality time together. Recently, Ibrahim visited Dad Saif's place and while he was exiting, he was spotted chilling with his dad. The video is going viral on the Internet.

The video shows the Vikram Vedha actor and Ibrahim having their 'chill' session. While Saif Ali Khan can be seen sitting, Ibrahim Ali Khan can be seen standing beside him, and both seem to be engaged in a conversation. The daddy cool looked charming with his dark grey t-shirt, dark blue jeans, and glasses. Ibrahim was dressed in a cream-colored pair of pants, a dark blue shirt, and a cap.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, fans flocked to the comment section hailing the duo. One user commented, "The Cutest father ever." Another user wrote, "Judwa bhai lag rahe hai (They are looking like twin brothers)." A third user commented, "Not dad and son but siblings lol." A user also commented, "So much look alike ."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan recently starred in the action-thriller Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan. Now, the actor is set to make his Tamil cinema debut with Adipurush. The film also stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The movie is making waves on the internet after the makers released the teaser. It received a lot of criticism for the VFX, and recently the makers announced that the film will undergo changes.

Also read: After Japan release, RRR set to cross KGF Chapter 2's worldwide collections

On the other hand, Ibrahim Ali Khan is entering showbiz as an assistant director to Karan Johar for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor's FIRST reaction after holding his and Alia Bhatt's daughter is heart-melting

Latest Entertainment News