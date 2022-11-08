Ranbir Kapoor's FIRST reaction after holding his and Alia Bhatt's daughter is heart-melting

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ALIAABHATT Alia Bhatt's Instagram post

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their little princess into this world on 6th November. Embracing fatherhood is one of the most beautiful feelings in the world and Ranbir experienced the same as he held his little one for the first time. According to Bollywood Life, Ranbir couldn’t stop crying as he held his daughter for the first time and a source close to the publication said, "Ranbir was so happy that we never ever witnessed. He was a totally different person altogether. He is usually this calm and composed man but on the arrival of his daughter, he couldn’t contain his excitement, happiness, and tears. And the moment he picks his daughter in his arms, he started weeping and looking at him everyone was in tears".

Earlier, in a conversation with PTI, the newbie daddy had opened up about embracing fatherhood. Talking about the same, the actor shared the feeling of excitement and terror he is experiencing simultaneously. He mentioned that he has many expectations from himself and Alia in their relationship. The actor said, "I am feeling grateful, excited, nervous and terrified. Because I have so many expectations of myself and of this relationship and what I want from it and what I want to give… These are the only adjectives I can use".

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made the big announcement of welcoming their baby girl on social media. “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love love love - Alia, and Ranbir," the new mom shared the news in a heartwarming post.

The love birds of Bollywood tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the month of April. The couple announced their pregnancy in an adorable way. In the first picture, we could see Alia and Ranbir looking at their baby's sonography report on the computer and the next picture was a family of lions. Along with it. She captioned the post, "Our baby, coming soon."

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir were last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Alia will now feature in Karan Johar’s 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and will mark her Hollywood debut with 'Heart of Stone' along with Gal Gadot. She also has 'Jee Le Zara' in her pipeline with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Meanwhile, Ranbir will be next seen in 'Animal' by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu to unite for Rhea Kapoor's ‘The Crew’ | DEETS inside

Also Read: Ranveer Singh to join hands with S Shankar for a pan-India project? Here's what we know

Latest Entertainment News