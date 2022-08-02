Saba Pataudi drops Ibrahim Ali Khan pic with Jaya Bachchan from 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' set

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SABA PATAUDI Ibrahim Ali Khan and Jaya Bachchan

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi's love for her beloved family is visible through her social media posts. Recently, she shared a rare picture of her nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan with Jaya Bachchan as the duo is working together on 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.' Taking to Instagram, Saba shared the picture on her story, which she captioned, "Proud of you Iggy." In the picture, Ibrahim could be seen standing beside veteran actress with his hand on her shoulder.

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim assisted director Karan Johar in his upcoming romantic drama film starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Latest Update

On Monday, Karan took to Instagram and announced the wrap of his film, with a special video. "It's a talkie wrap on a piece of my heart...a kahani that became a journey which I will hold close to me forever! I sat in the director chair after many years and it felt like coming home. We had legends and superstars on the set and in front of the camera - they were magic! Behind the camera, it was nothing short of magic either with my A-team, my pillars of strength. Thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly and passionately towards this kahani...I am forever grateful," he captioned the video.

In the video, the whole team of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' is seen celebrating the film's wrap. Alia, who had already wrapped her schedule last week, joined Ranveer and the film's crew via a video call.

In the clip, we can also see Karan thanking his team, especially veteran actor Dharmendra for being part of its mega project. "We are blessed that he (Dharmendra) is in our movie," Karan said.

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' marks the return of Karan as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). The film is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023.

