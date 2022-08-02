Vikrant Rona Box Office Collection Day 5: Kichcha Sudeep actioner crosses Rs 100 crore globally

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SUMIT KADEL Vikrant Rona Box Office Collection Day 5

Vikrant Rona Box Office Collection: Kichcha Sudeep's film's total collection stands at Rs 110 crore, worldwide. Co-starring Nirav Bhandari, Meetha Ashok and Jacqueline Fernandez among others, the film has created a huge impact on the audience with its 3D and visual effects. The Kannada film is performing exceptionally well and its box office numbers are the proof. In the film, Kichcha Sudeep plays the titular character of Vikrant aka the Lord of the Dark who strikes fear into the hearts of his enemies in the film.

Kichcha Sudeep-starrer Vikrant Rona opened to a staggering number of Rs 35 cr and has been gaining an audience since then. The footfall for the film has been decent and on Day 5, the film managed to earn Rs 110 crore globally. The film also outshined in the Hindi belt by collecting nearly Rs 6 crore. ALSO READ: Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collection: Arjun Kapoor-John Abraham's film continues to mint money

According to trade analyst Sumit Kadel, "#VikrantRona has crossed Rs 100 cr mark in 5 days , total stands approx Rs 110 cr worldwide. Film will cross the breakeven point soon, audience word of mouth is positive.. Hindi collections also crossed Rs 6 cr mark today.. congratulations @KicchaSudeep #KichhaSudeep."

The audience is overwhelmed in love with the film's trance and Kichcha Sudeepa’s on-screen magic. Also, Vikrant Rona is performing well in Telugu and Hindi.

About Vikrant Rona

Kichcha Sudeep-starrer is a multilingual action-adventure that was a 3-D release in 14 languages across 55 countries. The movie is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, and Kichcha Creatiions in north India. Firected by Anup Bhandari, it is produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins. The film is distributed in North India by PVR Pictures. Also, fans are in love with Vikrant Rona’s magic number ‘Ra Ra Rakkamma’ starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Kichcha. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz.

