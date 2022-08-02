Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collection: Arjun Kapoor-John Abraham's film continues to mint money

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ek Villain Returns

Highlights Ek Villain Returns is a follow-up to the 2014 original of the same name

Over the weekend, the Bollywood film raked in Rs 23.54 crore

The action thriller released on July 29

Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collection: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani's film continues to win the audience's love. The multi-starrer action thriller had steady growth over the weekend with each day bringing more money to the ticket window than the previous one. "Ek Villain Returns" had collected Rs 24 crore in box office collections in its opening weekend. However, how it performs on its first weekday, Monday, will decide the further trajectory of the film at the box office.

Ek Villain Returns Box Office Report Day 4

In a media statement T-Series said, "The audience has spoken, there's no stopping the love for #EkVillainReturns at the box office, with a massive Rs 23.54 cr. Total weekend number."

"Ek Villain Returns" raised Rs 7.05 crore at the ticket window on the day of its release, followed by Rs 7.47 crore on day two. According to the makers, it earned Rs 9.02 crore on day three, taking its box office total to Rs 23.54 crore.

Arjun Kapoor on Ek Villain Returns' Box Office Success

Arjun Kapoor is happy with the response to his latest release 'Ek Villain Returns'. The Bollywood actor says the movie is the fifth biggest of his career, and while the industry tries to bounce back post pandemic, he finds this "extremely validating".

Arjun is thrilled to have delivered the fifth biggest opening of his career with 'Ek Villain Returns'. Arjun's biggest opener is 'Gunday' opened at 16.12 crore, '2 States' opened to 12.42 crore and 'Half Girlfriend' opened to 10.27 crore. With 'Ek Villain Returns', Arjun recorded a solid day 1 at the counters with Rs. 7.05 crore.

About Ek Villain Returns

The film is a follow-up to the 2014 original of the same name, also directed by Mohit Suri. The film is produced by Balaji Telefilms and T-Series, the action thriller released on July 29.

