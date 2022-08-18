Run BTS 2022 Special Episode: Telepathy Part 1 is friendship test for RM, Jin, Suga, JHope, Jimin, V, Jungkook

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AURELIAOT7 Run BTS

Run BTS 2022 Special Episode Telepathy Part 1 brings back favourite K-pop stars RM, Jin, Suga, JHope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. These South Korean stars have often claimed that they are great friends and they know absolutely everything about each other. But do they really? This is being tested on the latest run BTS episode. after announcing hiatus to cud on their individual careers, the septet came together for the special episode.

RM makes a pregnancy joke

BTS stars begin by raising a toast to each other. RM goes on to say that Run BTS is returning after 10 months joking that a baby is born during that duration. Jungkook, Jimin and V pull Jin's leg and Suga jond them too. J-Hope, on the hand brings attention to his shoes. From here, they move forward to the game where they have to answer some difficult questions and see how other members of the band respond to it.

Members roast Jin after he asks if there's a price

During the game, as members go on to answer questions, Jin takes a pause to ask if there's a price at the end of this. His question is followed by a funny roasting session as BTS boys go on to make fun of him saying he's so materalistic.

Clueless J-Hope finds it difficult, Suga is as calm as ever

Throughout the telepathy game, when the members had to guess the answers and write on the board J-hope is confused as ever. As they proceed to the second task, the members are blindfolded and each one of them is taken to a different car. While Jin, Jungkook and V visibly panicked as they try to figure out why they are separated, RM seems excited. Suga, on the other hand, is super calm. He sits in the car relaxed waiting for the new task.

RM, Jin, Jimin and V choose the same place

In the second task, each member has to think of a place in Seoul where BTS had the most fun and ride there. While Suga chooses Jamwon Han River. RM, Jin, Jimin and V choose to reach The Nonheyon-dong dorm. J-Hope, on the other hand, goes to Olympic Stadium and Jungkook decides to go to Lotte World.

Watch full episode here:

