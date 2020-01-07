Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rohman Shawl misses girlfriend Sushmita Sen as he attends his sister's wedding (In Pics)

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's love story is the most adorable thing on social media. The couple keeps posting love-up pictures of each other on their respective Instagram pages, and giving us relationship goals, while they are at it. Rohman Shawl is currently busy with the wedding festivities of his sister but he can't help but miss girlfriend Sushmita Sen.

Posting his sister's picture on Instagram, Rohman Shawl wrote, "So this happened I Love You my Beautiful Sister P.S. @sushmitasen47 you were missed !! I LOVE YOU".

Recently., Sushmita Sen posted a cute note with a series of pictures on the photo-sharing app, wishing boyfriend Rohman a happy birthday. She wrote, "Happpyyyyyy Birthday my Babushhhh May God bless you with every abundance a giver deserves to be given!!! I am soooooo proud of the MAN you are & the dignity with which you love!!! YOU are my #rohmance with life, an answered prayer & the kindest gift from a loving God!! You must know just HOW LOVED you are by your three Angels...today & always To your health & divine happiness, Cheers Birthdayboy @rohmanshawl #duggadugga #jaanmeri #roohmate #love #kisses #happiness #us I LOVE YOU!!!!!"