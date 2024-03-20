Rising Bharat 2024: Sidharth Malhotra opens up about living in 'half' room, paid Rs 11K rent before debut

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Sidharth Malhotra opens up about living in half room before his Bollywood debut

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra was also one of the speakers at the Rising India Summit 2024. From his acting debut to his struggling days, the actor candidly spoke about several aspects and made many revelations. One of these was Sid's early stays in Mumbai. The Yodha actor spoke about living in a half-room rental place during his struggling days. Sidharth revealed that he used to live in a half-room and pay rent of Rs. 11, 000.

Sidharth Malhotra opens up about struggling days

Sidharth reminisced about his struggling days in a recent media interaction and said, "Ek din mein aap kuch 35-40,000 kama sakte the. Lekin mera rent 11,000 rupay tha. Sath mein rehte the hum juhu mein, teen ladke the. It was a one-and-a-half bedroom with a half-main room, mujhe yaad hai. I had a half bed and cupboards. Dusri taraf sirf windows thi. Jab hum shift kar rahe tab humne kaha parde lagaye the. But I believe that time was the best. Days of hardship then came to an end. Moreover, after two years, how much was changed?

A look at Sidharth Malhotra's acting career

For the unversed, Sid Malhotra started his career as a model at the age of 18. Dissatisfied with his modeling career, he started working as a trainee assistant director in Karan Johar's 2010 film 'My Name is Khan'. He started his acting career with a lead role in Karan Johar's teen drama Student of the Year (2012), for which he received the Filmfare Award in the Best Male Debut category. While films like 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Kapoor & Sons' and 'Baar Baar Dekho' gave him the image of a 'lover boy', in 2021 he appeared on screen in a new avatar with Shershaah in which he played Captain Vikram Batra. This film won him a lot of accolades. Malhotra made his web series debut in January with Rohit Shetty and Sushwant Prakash's 'The Indian Police Force' and now he is seen in Yodha.

