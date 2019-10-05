Image Source : TWITTER Rishi Kapoor radiates vintage energy in new photoshoot, see picture

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor returned to India last month after undergoing medical treatment in New York, and it seems now he can't wait to be back in action.

He recently did a photoshoot with renowned photographer Avinash Gowariker, who posted one of the images on Instagram.

In the photograph, the "Chandni" star is seen donning a salt-and-pepper look and a wide smile.

"#PostPackUpShot with the legend RishiKapoor, who is back in action after a small break... can't explain how fantastic it felt to see Chintuji through the lens radiating his vintage energy in full flow," Gowariker captioned the image.

Rishi too posted this picture on Twitter.

"Thank you Avinash, you are most flattering. Shaved off the nearly two month old beard after "Pack Up" Leave for Italy tonight so see you when back," Rishi wrote with the image.

Thank you Avinash you are most flattering. Shaved off the nearly two month old beard after “Pack Up” Leave for Italy tonight so see you when back. https://t.co/su1sUbD0AJ — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 3, 2019

Rishi Kapoor is busy catching up with his friends and family post his return on India. He recently tweeted a picture with Rakesh Roshan, Jeetendra and his brother Randhir Kapoor and thanked them for giving a warm welcome.

The actors can be seen bonding in the picture. Tweeting the picture Rishi wrote, “Thank you for the warm welcome!”

