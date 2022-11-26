RIP Vikram Gokhale: Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood stars mourn the loss

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar mourns Vikram Gokhale's demise

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale left all of us on November 26 (Saturday). The actor was hospitalized at Pune's Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital for some time and now has succumbed to it after suffering from multiple organ failure. He was 77 and was seen in many popular Bollywood movies like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Mission Mangal', 'Aiyaary', 'Bhool Bhulaiya' and others. He is survived by his wife and two children. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has expressed his condolences and tweeted about the demise.

Read the post here:

Vikram Gokhale's mortal remains will be kept at the Balgandharva Auditorium in the city and the last rites will be performed at the Vaikunth crematorium in the evening, a family friend of the actor said.

Earlier in the day, the health of the veteran actor slightly deteriorated, the hospital authorities, where he is undergoing treatment, said. "Noted actor Vikram Gokhale continues to be on ventilator support and (his health has) slightly deteriorated further. He is back on BP support medication," said Shirish Yadkikar, spokesperson of the hospital.

On Friday, the thespian was showing slow but steady improvement, following which the doctors said that he is likely to be off the ventilator support in 48 hours. However, his health deteriorated today and he passed away.

Vikram Gokhale made his film debut at the age of 26 in 1971 in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Parwana'. Over a career spanning more than 40 years, Gokhale has appeared in various Marathi and Bollywood films. He was last seen in 'Nikamma' alongside Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani. The film hit the theatres in June this year.

He was the son of prominent Marathi theatre and cinema actor, Chandrakhant Gokhale. Other than starring in films, Gokhale was a brilliant director. He wore the director's hat in 2010 with Marathi film "Aaghaat". He won the National Film Award for Best Actor category for his Marathi film "Anumati" and was also conferred the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2011 for his Acting in Theatre.

