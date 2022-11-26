Prakash Raj slams Akshay Kumar for reacting to Richa Chadha's Galwan tweet, says 'didn't expect...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Prakash Raj, Richa Chadha and Akshay Kumar

Prakash Raj confronted Akshay Kumar for calling out Richa Chadha over her comment about the 2020 Galwan clash, in which several Indian Army soldiers died. Chadha, in her now-deleted tweet, had written "Galwan says hi" in response to the Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi’s statement that the Indian Army is "waiting for orders from the govt (sic)" in reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Soon after this, Akshay called out Richa and shared a screenshot of her comment. Reacting to Akshay's statement, Prakash Raj took to his Twitter and wrote, "Didn't expect this from you @akshaykumar..having said that @RichaChadha is more relevant to our country than you sir. #justasking."

Following this, Prakash Raj backed Richa and wrote, "Yes we stand with you @RichaChadha... we understand what you meant."

Previously, Akshay slammed Richa for her 'Galwan says hi' tweet. Along with the photo, he attached his statement that read, "Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain."

Richa Chadha controversy

Recently, the actress reacted to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army is ready to execute any orders on taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Lt General Dwivedi's statement was made with reference to the Defence Minister's previous address in which he reiterated New Delhi's resolve to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying all refugees would get their land and homes back. ALSO READ: Boycott Mamaearth: Netizens slam beauty company for allegedly backing Richa Chadha's Galwan tweet

Lt General Dwivedi said, "As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it." Sharing the statement, Richa took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Galwan says hi."

As soon as she tweeted this, all hell broke loose on social media and people started to slam her for allegedly insulting the army by talking about the 2020 clash between India and China.

Richa Chadha issues an apology

Soon she deleted the post and issued an apology statement through a tweet. Richa wrote, "Even though it can never be my intention in the least if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part. As a Lt. Col, he took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war, in the 1960s. My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It's in my blood." She added, "A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me."

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher, Kay Kay Menon & Ranvir Shorey react to Richa Chadha's Galwan comment

Latest Entertainment News