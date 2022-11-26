After Boycott trend, Mamaearth & founder Ghazal Alagh issue apology over Richa Chadha's Galwan tweet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@GHAZALALAGH Ghazal Alagh founder of Mamaearth

Mamaearth and its founder Ghazal Alagh have issued an apology after the latter's tweet fumed netizens and boycott trend surfaced on the internet. Netizens have been slamming beauty product company Mamaearth for allegedly supporting Richa Chadha's Galwan tweet. After receiving the backlash, Mamaearth took to its Twitter handle to apologize. The tweet read, "Mamaearth sincerely regrets hurting any sentiments due to a poorly drafted comment on Twitter. We are a proud Indian company who respects and stands by our armed forces. We do not subscribe to the views shared by any individual who thinks otherwise".

Following this, the founder of Mamaearth Ghazal Alagh also tweeted an apologetic statement, the post read, "Ek team member ke galat comment ki wajah se we have unintentionally hurt a lot of people, truly sorry for it. Aise kisi vichaar ko jo India ya army ke against ho hum support nai karte. We are a company run entirely by proud Indians".

Richa Chadha's tweet stirred the internet, and even Bollywood star Akshay Kumar expressed his disappointment, he tweeted, "Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain". Though hours later she deleted the post and even apologized and cleared up that her intentions were never to hurt anybody's emotions.

Richa Chadha controversy

It started when Richa reshared Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement on her Twitter timeline and wrote, "Galwan says hi." The actress received severe backlash and was brutally trolled on social media for her choice of words.

In the statement, Dwivedi had said, "We r fully prepared to take back PoK from Pakistan. We r waiting the orders from the govt. We will complete the operation quickly. Before that if Pakistan is violating ceasefire, the answer will be different, even they can not imagine." - Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command IA"

As the trolling and online abuse continued on social media, the actress decide to go private on Twitter. However, she once again made it public to share her apology statement.

