Inside Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding: Bollywood couple dance to 'Ambarsariya' at sangeet ceremony | PICS

Inside Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding: Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are officially going to be man and wife soon. The couple is busy with their wedding festivities in Delhi and Mumbai and the two are said to move to Lucknow to celebrate another round of celebrations of Mehendi, sangeet and a party being hosted to celebrate their union.

Photos and videos from the ceremonies have surfaced on social media. The decor for the occasion was inspired by nature with a lot of elements like florals, jute, wood etc. The couple did a fun "Phoolon Ki Holi" as their friends and family showered them in a customary way. The evening was marked by performances by their friends and cousins. Richa's best friend from her childhood put up a surprise performance for the couple, while her brother sang her a song and did a Bhangra performance too. The couple then danced to two songs including their popular song 'Ambarsariya' from their 2013 release, 'Fukrey'.

In the image, the actress looks every inch regal as she sports a custom made outfit by designer Rahul Mishra and Ali looks dapper in an angrakha by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. Take a look at photos of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal from their wedding festivities:

The couple formalised their union two and half years ago, and are now celebrating their togetherness with friends and family. They had shared an audio message for their fans on Instagram. In the audio note, Richa is heard saying: "Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all, pressing a pause button on our celebrations and life."

Ali is then heard saying: "Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other. And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and are so very touched and grateful for all the blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love. Thank you."

The wedding will take place in the afternoon at the iconic The Great Eastern Home, a 176-year-old mill turned into a luxe event space in Byculla.

The wedding will be attended by 40-50 people, only close friends and family of the actors, according to sources.

In the evening, the reception will take place for their friends in showbiz.

