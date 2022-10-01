Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding: Couple dazzle in traditional at cocktail, Vicky Kaushal sends 'pyaar'

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's pre-wedding festivities have finally begun. The Bollywood actors are set to tie the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on October 4. Recently, the bride-to-be shared a sneak peek of her pre-wedding festivities. Taking to her Instagram, she shared a small clip flaunting her bridal mehendi, which had the motifs of a lotus flower. Now, for the cocktail, Richa and Ali looked stunning in traditional. They made an appearance for the media stationed outside the venue and greeted them warmly.

Head over heels in love, Richa and Ali romantically held hands as they posed for the cameras. While Ali looked handsome in his vibrant colourful sherwani, Richa exuded elegance in her golden embroidered saree.

On Friday, the couple unveiled the long-awaited pictures from their pre-wedding celebrations. Richa and Ali's first pictures look absolutely breathtaking. In the pictures, the couple looked smitten in love. Richa Chadha looks beautiful in a custom-made outfit by Rahul Mishra and Ali Fazal exudes charm in an angrakha by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. Richa captioned her post, "#RiAli Mohabbat Mubarak." Ali captioned his post in his response, "#RiAli Tumko bhi." ALSO READ: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s FIRST photos from their Delhi wedding celebrations are OUT

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Vicky shared an adorable picture of the couple from their wedding festivities and congratulated them. He wrote, "Two amazing souls coming together…..congratulations you two. Bohot saara pyaar! @therichachadha @alifazal9." For the unversed, Vicky played the lead opposite Richa in 'Masaan'.

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's wedding

The wedding festivities will have all elements that are unique to the couple celebrating their favourite food, inspired decor elements amongst other things. As the pre-wedding festivities will be held in Delhi, the couple has decided to give their guests 'Dilliwala' treatment at the celebrations. According to a source, guests will get to taste the best cuisines from the National Capital. The wedding menu will include the famous Rajouri Garden ke Choley Bhature and Natraj Ki Chaat among other dishes. Around 150 guests, including extended family, acquaintances, and close friends from Delhi, are anticipated.

Ahead of the wedding, the couple shared a heartfelt audio note on Thursday. In the voice clip, they shared that they had formalised their union in 2020. In the audio note, Richa is heard saying: "Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all, pressing a pause button on our celebrations and life."

