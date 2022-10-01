INSIDE Bigg Boss 16 Circus-Themed House: Vintage four bedrooms, lavish dining table & 'maut ka kuwa'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BIGG BOSS TAK Bigg Boss 16 Circus-Themed House

Bigg Boss 16 Circus-Themed House: Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show is all set to premiere on October 1. Thirteen celebrities are set to get locked in for 105 days in a circus themed house, designed by Omung Kumar. The Bollywood superstar and host recently introduced Tajik singer Abdu Rozik as the first contestant of the new installment. Amid speculation about the participants and what new will the show offer in 16th season, here’s a sneak peek into Bigg Boss 16 house.

Step inside Bigg Boss 16 house:

Salman Khan's show has sparked excitement with its theme ‘Game badlega kyunki Bigg Boss khud khelega’. Salman Khan's show has sparked excitement with its theme ‘Game badlega kyunki Bigg Boss khud khelega’. Given that the show is a circus, Kumar planned to have the house themed around the same, and for the first time ever in the history of Bigg Boss-- the house will have four bedrooms. There are multiple elements like mirrors, jail and lights decorated to get an authentic circus feel.

A joker’s face adorns the entrance, a carousel as a dining table, jail designed as a ‘maut ka kuwa’ and lavish captain room with a personal Jacuzzi, the Bigg Boss 16 house looks absolutely stunning. Adding to it are the toy animals placed in certain rooms, to the vibrant kitchen and seating areas. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 Premiere: When and where to watch Salman Khan's show on TV and OTT. Know details

Take a look:

Bigg Boss 16: When and where to watch

Salman Khan, who has been the host of Bigg Boss since 2010, will be back to steer the show one more time. On Colors TV, Bigg Boss 16 will premiere on October 1, Saturday at 9.30 pm. The premiere episode is expected to be a two-day affair. Some of the contestants will be introduced on Saturday, while the others will be entering the house during Sunday's episode. If you are planning to watch Bigg boss 16 on OTT, tune into Voot Select on October 1 at 9.30 pm. ALSO READ: Who is Abdu Rozik? Know all about Bigg Boss 16's first confirmed contestant joining Salman Khan's show

Several promos of Bigg Boss 16 have been revealed that have hinted that the show will be undergoing a format change. While the contestants will be locked inside the house for a specified time, this time around Bigg Boss will also be part of the show in some capacity.

Latest Entertainment News