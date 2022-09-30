Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s FIRST photos from their Delhi wedding celebrations are OUT

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal’s FIRST photos from wedding

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding festivities have finally begun with a bang. On Thursday, the bride-to-be shared a sneak peek of her pre-wedding festivities. The actress took to Instagram and shared a small clip flaunting her bridal mehendi, which had the motifs of a lotus flower. As they begin in ceremonies in Delhi, the couple finally dropped first photos together.

On Friday, the pair took to their Instagram accounts and finally unveiled the long-awaited pictures after keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Richa and Ali's first pictures look absolutely breathtaking. In the pictures, the couple look smitten in love. Richa Chadha looks stunning in a custom-made outfit by Rahul Mishra and Ali Fazal exudes charm in an angrakha by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. Richa captioned her post, "#RiAli Mohabbat Mubarak." Ali captioned his post in his response, "#RiAli Tumko bhi."

Meanwhile, on Friday, September 30th, the soon-to-be-married pair will throw a cocktail party along with a formal dinner. After that, there will be a DJ party. Around 150 guests, including extended family, acquaintances, and close friends from Delhi, are anticipated.

Ahead of the wedding, the couple shared a heartfelt audio note on Thursday. In the voice clip, they shared that they had formalised their union in 2020.

In the audio note, Richa is heard saying: "Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all, pressing a pause button on our celebrations and life."

Ali is then heard saying: "Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other. And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and are so very touched and grateful for all the blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love. Thank you."

