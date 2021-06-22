Rhea Chakraborty shares cryptic note with her childhood pic: 'Who knew I would learn to fly'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty drops adorable childhood picture crawling, says 'Who knew I would learn to fly'

A week after Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary, Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday took to her Instagram story to pen two inspiring yet cryptic notes. The actress shared a childhood picture of herself and penned a note on 'weathering a storm.' She talked about the hardships she endeavoured in the past year. For the unversed, Rhea spent one month in Mumbai's Byculla jail for allegedly acquiring drugs for Sushant.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Rhea Chakraborty wrote, "And just like that.. She weathered the storm, for indeed it’s always darkest before the dawn."

In another post, Rhea shared a childhood picture in which she was crawling and wrote, "I thought mom was teaching me to walk. Who knew I would learn to fly."

On Sunday, Rhea had addressed a note to her father, retired Army officer Indrajit Chakraborty on the occasion of Father's Day. Sharing an old childhood photograph with him, the actress apologised for 'tough times' and stated that she's proud to be his daughter. "Happy Father’s Day to my papa ! You are my resilience, you are my inspiration. I’m sorry times have been tough , but I’m so proud to be your little girl. My daddy strongest ! Love you papa, Mishti," she captioned the post, followed by hashtag, 'fauji ki beti'.

Meanwhile, Rhea was accused by Sushant's family of abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in the first Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chargesheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death case. She was arrested last year and spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in September last year in a drug-related charge.

On the professional front, the actress is part of the film "Chehre" starring actors Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. This is her first film release after Sushant's death.

