Katrina Kaif gears up for Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film, starts reading sessions

After the news of Katrina Kaif's collaboration with Sriram Raghavan broke out, an official release has confirmed that the actor has started the reading sessions of her next film with the director. While the update of Katrina starting the reading session has already left her fans excited, the latest is that the actor will be spending a lot of time with the filmmaker to understand and get into the skin of her character.

To be seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina is expected to begin the shoot after she completes 'Tiger 3'. Making for an interesting casting decision, the film is said to be straight 90-minutes-long with the shooting schedule is of 30 days.

Katrina, who is an avid social media user and often treats her fans by sharing stunning pictures of herself. Recently, she posted a selfie of her chilling at home. Katrina took to her Instagram handle and shared a beautiful self-portrait of her along with the caption, "chill from home".

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Katrina is all set to shoot for the highly anticipated third installment of the blockbuster Tiger franchise alongside Salman Khan.

With the orders of the unlock issued by the Maharashtra government, the Film and TV industry has been allowed to commence shooting with the time limit of 5 pm in a bio bubble. Certain restricted areas are expected to slowly open up and that is when the actor will be joining the team of Tiger 3.

She will also be seen sharing screen space with actor Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, which was supposed to release last year. It got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actor also has Phone Bhoot co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar in the pipeline.

(With ANI Inputs)