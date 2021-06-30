Refugee: Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 21 years in Bollywood, says '21 more to go, I'm ready'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 21 years in Bollywood, says '21 more to go, I'm ready'

Bollywood Diva Kareena Kapoor is celebrating 21 years of her debut movie, Refugee. The film released on this day in 2000. On the special occasion, she took to social media to express gratitude. The actress dropped an Instagram video collage of several scenes from the JP Dutta directorial, which also marked the Bollywood debut of actor Abhishek Bachchan. In the clip, Kareena is seen with her co-star in scenes from the film.

"21 years. Grateful, happy, blessed, motivated, passionate... 21 more to go... I'm ready. Thank you to everyone for the continuous love and support. #JPDutta #JPFilms @bachchan @nidhiduttaofficial," she wrote. The video was showered with love from Kareena's fans, friends and followers. Singer Neeti Mohan wrote, "I remember watching Refugee - First day First show."

Ace filmmaker JP Dutta had launched actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in Bollywood 21 years ago with his directorial "Refugee". In the film, Abhishek played a man who would help illegal refugees of India and Pakistan enter or leave the two countries while Kareena played a Pakistani woman who falls in love with him.

The film also featured Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Reena Roy among others.

Meanwhile, Kareena last appeared in 'Angrezi Medium'. She will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha', co-starring opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood film is a remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'. Apart from 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Kareena is also a part of filmmaker Karan Johar's period epic 'Takht'.

Talking about Abhishek, he will be seen in 'Bob Biswas', where he is essaying the role of a contract killer. The film is an offshoot of Sujoy Ghosh's thriller 'Kahaani', starring Vidya Balan.

The actor is also shooting for his film Dasvi, He will be seen playing the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary in the movie which is an upcoming project from the makers of 'Hindi Medium',' Angrezi Medium' and 'Bala'. The hilarious social comedy also stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam in a pivotal role. Tushar Jalota is making his directing debut with the film, which is written by Ritesh Shah.

Also Read: Is Sara Ali Khan dating 'Kedarnath' AD Jehan Handa? Recent pics, video will make you wonder