Reaction of Kangana Ranaut's mother after actress won 4th National Award wins hearts, photo goes viral

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut won her fourth National Award in the Best Actress category for her performances in the Hindi films 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' and 'Panga'. The actress attended the ceremony with her parents and their pictures have gone viral on social media. Fans are in awe of Kangana's mother who was all glee and proud as her daughter received one of India's highest film honour.

The reaction of Kangana's mother is winning hearts online and her pictures from the ceremony have gone viral on the Internet. "Proud mother moment," wrote a fan sharing a video wherein her mother is seen striking a victory pose as Kangana goes up on the stage to receive the award from Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. "I want to see this kind of proud in my mother's eyes," wrote another sharing her photo on Twitter. A third one tweeted, "Dear #KanganaRanaut, you are giving us Daughter Goals!! I wish, I can make my mother this proud of me. Thank you for being one of us. No award is bigger than the SMILE and SHINE on your mother's face. I literally cried seeing this pic."

Kangana too posted a picture with her parents and penned a heartfelt note for them. "We all grow up with a deep desire to be worthy of our parents love, care and sacrifice. After all the troubles I give my mummy papa such days seem to make up for all those mischiefs. Thank you for being my mummy papa I wouldn’t want it any other way," she wrote.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday conferred superstar Rajinikanth with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and honoured the other winners of the 67th National Film Awards, including actors Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush and Kangana Ranaut at a ceremony in New Delhi. The National Film awards were announced in March this year honouring the best in cinema in 2019.

South superstar Rajinikanth received India's highest film honour Dada Saheb Phalke Award for his outstanding contribution to the world of Indian cinema. The veteran actor received a standing ovation as he was conferred the award.

'Chhicchore' director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Sajid Nadiadwala dedicated the Best Film Award to late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away in 2020.

Vijay Sethupathy was awarded the Best Supporting Actor for his performance in 'Super Deluxe'.

Malayalam film 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' (Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea) received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film. The film has been written and directed by Priyadarshan, and stars Mohanlal. The actor was also present at the awards show.

'The Tashkent Files' won two awards - Best Supporting Actress, which went to Pallavi Joshi and for Best Dialogue Writer.