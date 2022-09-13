Raveena Tandon shares John Oliver’s old video on Kohinoor diamond, says 'Entire British museum should be...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAVEENA TANDON, ALIHASSAN_AZAD Raveena Tandon was recently seen in KGF Chapter 2

Raveena Tandon on Tuesday took to Twitter and shared an old video of comedian and political commentator John Oliver's show in which he can be seen making fun of Britain stealing artefacts, and other unique possessions from various countries and claiming them as their own. For the unversed, ever since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Indians have been demanding that Britsh should return the Kohinoor diamond to India as they allegedly stole it from India before our country became independent. Social media platforms are bombarded with such memes and tweets. Amidst this, Raveen too tweeted the video and wrote, "Just fantastic! His Punchline." The entire British museum should be declared an active crime scene!”

Take a look:

For the unversed, earlier in 2015, John Oliver's show Last Week Tonight featured a segment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UK. In the video, the host said that the Kohinoor diamond was 'removed' from India and now sits upon an 'elegant head sofa (he pointed towards a photo of the British crown).'

Kohinoor, which means 'Mountain of Light', is a large, colourless diamond that was found in southern India in the early 14th century.

The precious gem, which came into British hands during the colonial era, is the subject of a historic ownership dispute and is claimed by at least four countries, including India.

The government has made demands for Kohinoor's return on several occasions with one as early as 1947. However, the British government over the years have rejected the claims.

Raveena Tandon's upcoming films

Raveena Tandon made her OTT debut with web series Aranyak (2021). She was recently seen in KGF Chapter 2. She will next be seen in Binoy Gandhi's next film Ghudchadi. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan and Kushalii Kumar.

