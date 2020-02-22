Raveena Tandon wishes husband Anil Thadani on wedding anniversary with special throwback memories

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raveena Tandon wishes husband Anil Thadani on wedding anniversary

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is celebrating her 16th wedding anniversary today with her husband Anil Thadani. The diva went down the memory lane to dig out her special moment with her husband that she had experienced all these years. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a beautiful collage of her and Anil’s pictures and left the netizens excited. From her wedding day to the present time, she shared all the beautiful memories in one photo.

Raveena wrote, "16 years of us and many more lifetimes together. Thank you all for the love and blessings always." Spoon after she shared the post, Fan as well as Bollywood celebrities left their wishes in the comments. Dia Mirza and Neelam Kothari wish her “Happy anniversary”, on the other hand, an Instagram user wrote, “Happy Marriage Anniversary to you and yours! Wish you many years of togetherness”

For the unversed, Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani got hitched in 2004. The couple are parents to a daughter named Rasha and son Ranbir Thadani. The actress also adopted two daughters - Pooja and Chaya in the 1990s when she was a single mother.

Last year, Raveena Tandon rang into her 45th birthday on the sets of her reality show Nach Baliye 9. To surprise her, the actress family arrived on the sets of the show and wishes her. She was left speechless when her entire family, including her parents, in-laws, and daughter, turned up to celebrate her birthday on the sets of the show. Later she even received a cute birthday wish from her husband with a 12 am cake.

"I am really touched by the team's gesture. Everyone on this show has supported me. You all are my family now and today I feel so blessed to say that on this very special day, my entire family is with me. Thank you so much for the wonderful surprise," she later said.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page