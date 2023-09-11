Raveena Tandon, Govinda's friendship was strong but.....

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Raveena Tandon and Govinda

If you are a 90s kid, you must be a fan of Raveena Tandon and Govinda. The duo created magic onscreen and captivated cinema buffs of all age groups. The iconic pairing was not just for the big screen, but also the real life. The stars shared a good friendship back then and still are best friends.

Raveena Tandon opened up about her 'friendly rivalry' with Govinda, ANI reported. She said she shares a special bond with Govinda among other stars in Bollywood. The actor went on to share that the duo shared common interests in music and dancing. Further, she said, " I had to pick one ride-or-die, it would have to be the one and only Govinda, lovingly known as Chi Chi. We’ve always shared a deep love for music and dancing. My comic timing improved significantly because of Govinda.”

Raveena Tandon and Govinda shared friendly rivalry

Speaking about her competitive spirit with Govinda, Raveena Tandon shared an anecdote and revealed that the duo was very competitive when it came to their performances. The veteran actor said they finished shooting for Kahi Disco Main Jaye in just one and a half days and Ankhiyon se Goli Maare in a single day.

She added, "We used to shoot the Antara and Mukhda simultaneously. And oh, the friendly rivalry – if he aced a shot, I had to give my best. Our chemistry was pure magic, fueled by our energy and a sprinkle of healthy competition.”

Raveena Tandon and Govinda appeared in several blockbuster films including Aunty No 1, Pardesi Babu, Dulhe Raja, Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare, Waah! Tera Kya Kehna, Anari No 1, and Rajaji.

