Shah Rukh Khan said THIS to Pooja Bhatt over her lip-kiss with father Mahesh Bhatt

The world knows Shah Rukh Khan as one of the most humble and intellectual Bollywood stars. The actor, time and again, has proved the same with his films and statements. Recently, Pooja Bhatt opened up about her controversial lip kiss with her father Mahesh Bhatt, which created quite a stir in the industry back then. The veteran actor, who was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2, shared a touching anecdote related to Shah Rukh Khan.

During her interview with Siddharth Kannan, Pooja Bhatt said she didn't regret the kiss with her father Mahesh Bhatt. Further, she revealed that Shah Rukh Khan told her when kids are young, they often demand their parents for a kiss. Bhatt then said she is still a 10-pound kid to her father and will remain the same for him for life. Bhatt went on to say that she sees it very simple and a frozen moment can be both represented and misrepresented. Calling it an innocent moment, the actor added that she cannot keep defending this for life and that people who misinterpret a father-daughter bond can do anything.

It should be noted that Mahesh Bhatt, back then, held a press meeting and spoke about the controversy around his lip kiss with her daughter Pooja Bhatt. He had said he would have married her if she wasn't his daughter. The statement had sparked a massive controversy during that time.

For those unversed, Mahesh Bhatt was earlier married to Kiran Bhatt and had Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt with her. The filmmaker then found love again in Soni Razdan and tied the knot with her. The couple has two daughters Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt. The Bhatt family has gathered together on several occasions for intimate functions.

On the work front, Pooja Bhatt made her comeback with Netlfix's Bombay Begums. She was last seen as a contestant in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2.

