Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra enjoy a 'fun night' as they attend Jonas Brothers' Concert | VIRAL

After The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003, Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta reunited yet again and had a 'fun night' together. The duo is known to be one of the best friendships in the film fraternity and recently they had their moment at the Jonas Brothers' Concert.

Preity Zinta on Sunday shared a video on her Instagram handle wherein she can be seen attending the Jonas Brothers concert and giving a sneak peek into the same to her fans. As the video progresses, the actor is seen with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas's wife. While Zinta looked concert-ready in a mini skirt and long boots, Chopra slipped into a black cut-out dress, grabbing all the eyeballs.

In the video, Priyanka Chopra can also be seen singing along to Jonas Brothers' popular song Sucker. For those unversed, the music video featured the Jonas family including Chopra, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas' ex-wife, and Danielle Jonas, Ken Jonas' wife. The song made it to the 62nd Grammy Awards and was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Watch the viral video here:

Soon after Preity Zinta shared the video, fans came together in the comment section and reacted to the same. One user wrote, "Priti ji thank you very much Itna Khubsurat najara dikhaya uske liye aapka Dil Se dhanyvad karta hun." Another fan commented, "It's always good to see you both getting clicked together. My most favorite actresses."

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is now a global star, was last seen in Russo Brothers' Prime Video series Citadel as Nadia Sinh. Preity Zinta made a comeback in the 2018 film Bhaiyaji Superhit co-starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi, and others.

