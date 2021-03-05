Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHMIKA MANDANNA Rashmika Mandanna starts 'Mission Majnu' in Lucknow

Actress Rashmika Mandanna joined co-star Sidharth Malhotra to begin shooting for her debut Hindi film "Mission Majnu" in Lucknow on Friday. The actress will reportedly play a RAW agent in the film. Set in the 1970s, the film is inspired by real events and follows the story of India's most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations. The film is a spy thriller.

"'Mission Majnu' has given me the opportunity of feeling the nervousness, excitement and butterflies of a debutante all over again. I am thrilled to be a part of such amazing content," she said.

Taking to her Instagram, Rashmika posted the update on Friday and captioned it as, "Mission Majnu Day 1".

"We welcome Rashmika aboard and we're glad to have kicked off the Lucknow schedule as planned. I think the audience will be thrilled to watch her debut with an espionage thriller. It is a story set in an era that saw intriguing developments in the world of espionage and Rashmika will lend freshness to the story," said Ronnie Screwvala, one of the producers of the film.

"Mission Majnu" is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja, and directed by Shantanu Baagchi. The film is produced by Screwvala along with Amar Butala and Garima Mehta.

Meanwhile, the actress, who was last seen in Telugu films such as "Pogaru" and "Sarileru Neekevvaru", recently worked in the music video of the new song "Top Tucker", voiced by Badshah, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Uchana Amit and Jonita Gandhi. She also has a Bollywood project starring Amitabh Bachchan lined up.

"Mission Majnu" will mark Mandanna's foray into Hindi movie industry. The actress has been touted as the "National crush" by her fans.