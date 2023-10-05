Ranveer Singh kisses MS Dhoni in new photo, calls him GOAT

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh poses with MS Dhoni

Ranveer Singh's reunion with Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Mumbai created quite a buzz on social media. The actor shared heartwarming photos on Instagram in which he is hugging and kissing MS Dhoni. This happened a day after the former Indian cricket captain took the internet by storm with his new long hairstyle, posing a striking similarity with the one which he possessed when he first rose to the international arena in 2004.

Calling Dhoni GOAT, Ranveer expressed his admiration and affection for him. He wrote, "Mera Mahi @mahi7781 #hero #icon #legend #goat #bigbrother." Fans were quick to react to the post, showering both Ranveer and Dhoni. A user wrote, "Best people with best vibes." Another added, "The crossover we didn’t know that we needed." A third comment read, "Baba and Mahi! 2 Gem."

Ranveer Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni share a close and friendly bond and are often seen spending time together. Their camaraderie extends beyond social media posts, as evidenced by their activities together. In a previous instance, the two were seen playing football together, and Ranveer shared a picture, referring Dhoni as his 'big brother', adding, 'My jaan.' This post reflects the genuine friendship and mutual admiration between the Bollywood actor and the cricket legend.

Dhoni's new look:

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim was the driving force behind the iconic long-hair of the legendary Indian cricketer. He took to Instagram to share a few pictures wherein the ace cricketer is seen with long hair and streaks. Sharing the thought behind the same, Aalim said that before the start of IPL 2023, Dhoni showed him his fan-made picture which eventually became the inspiration for the long hair.

"We have done some really cool different hairstyles in the past but before the last IPL when everyone was cutting their hair sharp and short... That time Mahi bhai showed me one image of his which was a fanmade image of him with long hair and I just got fascinated with that image and requested him to grow his hair long....We both promised eachother that will not touch his hair and keep growing it and then we will cut & style it," Hakim wrote on Instagram.

"I have been a huge fan of Mahi bhai's long hair, we decided to create an all new texture and colour for the hair. I really enjoyed creating this effortless hairstyle for Mahi bhai. So here I am sharing some images which I clicked before he went to give a shot for an ad film," Hakim added.

