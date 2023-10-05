As Salman Khan ends 7-year old feud with Arijit Singh, singer's apology letter goes viral: 'Insulted you...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Salman Khan and Arijit Singh

Seems like everything is fine between Salman Khan and Arijit Singh. The singer was snapped leaving 'Tiger' actor's Galaxy apartment in Mumbai on Wednesday night. The reported meeting between the two has stirred up 'reconciliation' speculation among fans, especially given the history of their sever year long feud. While the fans are speculating whether it was a friendly reconciliation, a professional collaboration for Salman's upcoming projects like Tiger 3 or his untitled film with Vishnuvardhan and Karan Johar, Arijit Singh's apology letter to Salman Khan, back in 2016, has gone viral on social media.

The singer had shared a public apology letter for Salman Khan on his Facebook handle and urged him not to delete a song he sung for the actor’s film, Sultan. In his letter, Arijit mentioned that he had made numerous efforts to apologise to Salman Khan through text messages and emails but did not receive any response. He also clarified that he never intended to insult Salman and expressed a deep desire for Khan to forgive him.

Arijit Singh's apology letter

Arijit's letter read, "Dear Mr Salman Khan...This is the last way I thought I would speak to you. I have been trying to text you call you and do everything possible to tell you that you are mistaken about the fact that I insulted you. I never did. That night in the show It was the wrong time and wrong aura. Nevertheless you felt insulted. And I understood and I felt extremely sorry about it as me and my family have been your fan since long. I tried to explain so many times but you never got it. I apologized but you never got it. How many times I sent you apology texts you also know."

"At Nita Ji’s place I only came back to apologize to you but you dint get it. No problem I apologize here In front of everyone but please it is a request. Please do not remove the song that I sang for you in Sultan. You want anyone else to sing this song, absolutely fine but keep a version at least. I have sung enough songs sir. But I want to retire with at least one song of you keeping in my library. Please do not take away this feeling. I don’t know why am I doing this I know the consequences. People are going to write their heart and mind and everything. I also know you won’t be bothered Mr Salman Khan.

Still I think I need to take it out. After all I have to live with this fact that you made sure that I don’t sing for you even though so many of us requested. But I will be a fan bhaijaan..Jagg ghumeya thare jaisa na koi..

Regards

Yours truly

Arijit Singh

Let there be light."

Salman Khan-Arijit Singh's fued

Salman Khan and Arijit Singh’s fight took place during an award function in 2014, where the former was hosting the event when the singer came on the stage to receive the award. "Tu hai winner (You’re the winner)?" Salman asked Arijit. To this, the singer replied, "Aap logon ne sula diya (You all put me to sleep)." Following this, Arijit’s songs were removed from Salman’s films including Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick and Sultan.

