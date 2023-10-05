Has Salman Khan forgiven Arijit Singh? Singer spotted at actor's Bandra residence | Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arijit Singh (left) and Salman Khan (right)

Everything seems to be fine between Bollywood actor Salman Khan and singer Arijit Singh. The fued between the two had been a hot topic in the tinsel town for nearly a decade. Now, after a viral video from Wednesday night, fans have started speculating if the duo has finally buried the hatchet and joined hands for an upcoming project.

A user of X (formerly Twitter) shared a short clip wherein the singer can be seen coming out of Salman Khan's Bandra residence. In the caption, he wrote, ''Arijit singh Spotted at #SalmanKhan's house Today. What's happening??''

Watch the viral video:

What happened nine years ago?

This all started at an award function in 2014 when Salman Khan was hosting the event and Arijit Singh won an award and came to receive his award on the stage. The singer came on stage wearing casual clothes and the actor said, ''Tu hai winner.'' In reply, Arijit said, ''aap logo ne sula diya.'' This statement by the singer is considered a reason for actor's resentment towards the singer, following which Arijit was removed from Salman's films such as Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Two years later, Arijit even issued an apology to Salman and urged him to retain his version of the song in Sultan. In his letter, the singer even wrote that he has sung enough songs but want to retire with at least one song of the actor keeping in his library. ''Please do not take away this feeling.'' he wrote.

Salman Khan, Arijit Singh on work front

Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. This will be his second release of 2023 after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film will released in cinemas on November 10.

On the other hand, Arijit Singh is having one of the greatest year of his career. His latest track, Chaleya, from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan is one of the top chartbusters of 2023.

