Mission Raniganj: Parineeti Chopra has only 10-minute cameo opposite Akshay Kumar; here's why

After tying the knot with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra is all set for her next release Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. The survival thriller features Akshay Kumar in the lead role and Parineeti will be seen playing his wife in the film. Now, as per a media report, Parineeti's role in the film is just 10-minute long but is a crucial character. Mission Raniganj is based on the real-life event occured in 1989 in the coal mines of Raniganj, where Jaswant Singh Gill rescued several miners trapped inside the flooded coal mine.

Parineeti's role in the film

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the film is about a group of miners stuck in a mine. ''Time is running out and they need to be rescued before they perish. In such a scenario, the makers had to focus on the principal track to keep the interest and tension levels high. Hence, there’s very little focus on Parineeti Chopra’s track. Her screen time is around 10 minutes,'' the portal reported quoting a source.

Talking about the importance of Parineeti's role in Mission Raniganj, the source added, ''But hers is a crucial character. And the makers were keen to have a strong performer like Parineeti Chopra for the part. She also understood the importance of her character and willingly came on board.''

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is Akshay and Parineeti's second film together after Kesari. Interestingly, in both the film Akshay played the role of sardar.

About the film

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment, 'Mission Raniganj' is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai.

Apart from Akshay, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue also features Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Pavan Malhotra and Ravi Kishan in significant roles.

The film is set to debut in cinemas on October 6, 2023.

