The Archies: Zoya Akhtar unveils character posters featuring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, among others

With over two months from now, Zoya Akhtar's The Archies will be released on Netflix. The filmmaker on Wednesday night surprised fans by unveiling new posters of each stars on the show including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, playing the roles of Veronica, Betty Cooper and Achie Andrews.

Sharing Khushi Kapoor's character poster, Zoya wrote, ''Love has four letters and so does cake. Betty Cooper is all for both.''

For Suhana Khan, Zoya wrote, ''Few things impress Veronica like herself.''

Here're other character posters from The Archies

On Suhana's character poster of Veronica, filmmaker Karan Johar commented, ''Suhana you beauty,'' along with several heart emojis. On the other hand, Sweta Bachchan wrote, ''Love Love Love Veronica.''

The makers of the upcoming teen musical comedy film made its cast announcement in May and its teaser trailer was launched a month later in the Tudum 2023 event in Sao Paulo.

More details about The Archies

It is an Indian adaptation of a popular comic book by the same name. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, it is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The film will stream on Netflix and the release date has not been finalised yet. The makers recently released the trailer of the film that introduced the dramatic lives of teenagers of Riverdale, a fictional hill station.

It will see Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Suhana as Veronica Lodge, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Khushi as Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Dot as Ethel Muggs, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

