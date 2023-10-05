Fukrey 3 box office report: Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma's film eyes Rs 75 cr mark after week 1

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Fukrey 3 official poster

Fukrey 3 box office report: Fukrey 3 starring Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi, also struggled on Wednesday, a non-holiday. As per Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 3.65 crore on Day 7, taking the total collection to Rs 62.93 crore. The film is expected to churn out big in its second weekend and cross the Rs 75 crore mark easily by Sunday. After the extended weekend of five day, the film witnessed a huge drop of Tuesday and collected just Rs 4.11 crore. However, the film's business is commendable at the box office despite facing tough competition from The Vaccine War and Chandramukhi 2.

Box office figures to date:

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 8.82 crore

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 7.81 crore

Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 11.67 crore

Day 4 (Sunday): Rs 15.18 crore

Day 5 (Monday): Rs 11.69 crore

Day 6 (Tuesday): Rs 4.11 crore

About the film

The film is the third installment of the popular comedy franchise. The film continues the story from where the second installment left off, maintaining a narrative that often appears to be going in circles. The plot takes the audience on a whirlwind journey, spanning from coal mines in Africa to an amusement park in Delhi, with Choocha, from Jamnapaar, serving as the heart and soul of the film.

The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner.

