Chandramukhi 2 box office report: Kangana Ranaut-starrer struggles to reach Rs 50 cr mark after week 1

Chandramukhi 2 box office report: The Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence's film is still struggling after one week of its release. The Tamil horror comedy flick collected Rs 1.90 crore nett on Wednesday across all languages, as per Sacnilk. However, business is surely expected to pick up on weekend despite competition from Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War in Hindi market. The total box office collection of Chandramukhi 2 currently stands at Rs 32.95 crore after one week of its theatrical release.

Box office figures to date:

The film was released on September 28, Thursday, and opened to Rs 8.25 crore at the box office, which is a good number for a semi-holiday release. Here's the complete breakdown of collection for its first week.

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 8.25 crore (Tamil - Rs 5.58 crore, Telugu - Rs 2.5 crore, Hindi Rs 17 lakh)

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 4.35 crore (Tamil - Rs 3.4 crore, Telugu - 85 lakh, Hindi - 10 lakh)

Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 5.05 crore (Tamil - Rs 4.05 crore, Telugu - 90 lakh, Hindi - 10 lakh)

Day 4 (Sunday): Rs 6.8 crore (Tamil - Rs 5.45 crore, Telugu - 1.15 crore, Hinid - 20 lakh)

Day 5 (Monday): Rs 4.55 crore (Tamil - Rs 3.55 crore, Telugu - 85 lakh, Hindi - 15 lakh)

Day 6 Tuesday: Rs 2.05 crore (Tamil - Rs 1.47 crore, Telugu - 55 lakh, Hindi - 3 lakh)

About the film

In the film, Kangana plays the role of a beautiful dancer in King Vettaiyan Raja's court. The story takes an interesting turn when Kings's and Chandramukhi's decades-long rivalry reawakens after a family relocates to the haunted grand mansion.

Apart from Kangana and Raghava, the film also stars Lakshmi Menon, Vadivelu, Srushti Dange, Raadhika Sarathkumar in key roles. The film was originally scheduled to hit the big screens on September 15 but was postponed due to pending post production work.

