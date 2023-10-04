Gadar 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Sunny Deol's blockbuster film?

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel

Two months after its theatrical release, Gadar 2 is all set to release on OTT. Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the film became the third-highest-grossing Indian film of 2023 and seventh seventh-highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. The Anil Sharma's directorial earned more than Rs 690.54 crore worldwide. It should be noted that the film was made on a budget of Rs 60 crore.

On Wednesday, Sunny Deol treated his fans with a major announcement and dropped the Gadar 2 OTT release date. The film will premiere on ZEE5 on October 6. Sharing the poster of the film, the actor wrote, The countdown begins! Tara Singh is all set to win your hearts! India's Biggest Blockbuster is coming on #ZEE5 in just 2 days! #Gadar2OnZEE5."

Take a look:

How to watch Gadar 2 free on ZEE5?

You can watch Gadar 2 through your Premium HD plan on ZEE5. The OTT platform also has a Premium 4K plan priced at Rs 1499. If you purchase any of these ZEE5 subscriptions, you can not only enjoy Gadar 2 but also unlimited movies, TV Shows, and Live TV channels for a year hassle-free.

Check the ZEE5 plans here:

Premium 4K

Plan cost: Rs 1499

Plan duration: 1 year

Max video quality: UHD (2160p)

Max audio quality: Dolby Atmos

Number of devices: 4

Device playback: TV/Android/IOS/Fire Stick/Laptop/PC/Tab

Premium Full HD

Plan cost: Rs 499

Plan duration: 1 year

Max video quality: Full HD (up to 1080p)

Max audio quality: 5.1

Number of devices: 2

Device playback support: TV/Android/IOS/Fire Stick/Laptop/PC/Tab

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol announced his collaboration with Aamir Khan and Raj Santoshi for the film, Lahore, 1947.

See here:

