Trevor Noah: After MOCKING Bengaluru, comedian shares message for the city | See here

Emmy-winning comedian Trevor Noah finally wrapped up his India tour. Noah was in the country to perform in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. While his stints in Mumbai and the capital were a success, his Bengaluru fans were disheartened after his shows got cancelled. Following this, a video went viral wherein he was seen mocking Bengaluru over its poor management at the venue.

Now, Trevor Noah shared a lengthy post on Instagram and gave a glimpse of his visit to India. Sharing a series of photos, he also left a message for his Bengaluru fans. He wrote, "What an experience it was coming and performing in your country for the first time. Thank you for sharing your rich history, your delicious cuisine and your fantastic arguments with me. Thank you to everyone who came out to the shows in Delhi and Mumbai because you made it truly unforgettable."

"Bangalore, our story isn’t done, I’ll be back and next time we’ll make sure it’s the best show ever," he concluded.

Trevor Noah bids adieu to India

In the first frame, the comedian can be seen posing by the iconic Taj Mahal. The pictures also gave glimpses of old Delhi, narrow streets, and the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Take a look at Trevor Noah's Instagram post:

Trevor Noah mocks Bengaluru

In a viral video, Noah joked about his cancelled shows in Bengaluru and claimed that the backstage was full of caged dogs. He said, "Now, usually when I go to do a show backstage what happens is there will be like an entrance that you walk into and then you’re in the venue and then you emerge into a backstage area before you come and perform. Here, we walk through an alley that was full of dogs, half of which were in cages… I’ve never prepared for a show where the backstage area is dogs in cages."

Watch the video here:

