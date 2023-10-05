Dog from Rakshit Shetty's '777 Charlie' to enter Sudeep-hosted Bigg Boss Kannada 10?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss Kannada 10

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 is here to surprise audiences with unexpected twists and additions to their contestant lineup. In a certainly unique way, the makers have made an intriguing choice by featuring Charlie, the celebrity Labrador, as one of its housemates. This decision seems to add an element of novelty and entertainment to the show, as well as appeal to a wider audience, including pet lovers. The season is hosted by the popular Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep.

Charlie gained fame through his role in Rakshit Shetty's acclaimed 2022 film '777 Charlie,' which received the prestigious Best Kannada Film award at the 69th National Film Awards. The dog's presence in the Bigg Boss house is sure to bring a unique and interesting dynamic to the show and it will be great to see how a furry housemate interacts with the human participants and navigates the challenges of the competition.

Prashanth Nayak of Colors Kannada channel and Charlie’s handler Pramod confirmed the news. Also, Pramod will be responsible for Charlie's well-being from outside the Bigg Boss Kannada house, such as his routine and diet which is essential to ensure that the dog remains comfortable and healthy throughout the show.

Additionally, it's worth mentioning that Charlie's appearance in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 isn't the first time a dog has been part of the Bigg Boss franchise. The inclusion of a St. Bernard in the 16th season of Bigg Boss Hindi shows that such creative twists are occasionally introduced to add excitement and intrigue to the reality series. With the show set to launch on October 8, viewers and fans will likely be eagerly anticipating Charlie's participation and how his presence will impact the atmosphere within the Bigg Boss Kannada house. It's sure to be a season full of surprises and entertainment.

About '777 Charlie'

'777 Charlie' is a 2022 Indian Kannada-language film written and directed by Kiranraj K. Produced by Paramvah Studios, stars Charlie, a labrador dog in the titular role, and Rakshit Shetty alongside Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait, Bobby Simha and Aniruddh Roy.

The film is a 2022 adventure comedy-drama film that follows Dharma (Rakshit Shetty) who is stuck in a rut with his negative and lonely lifestyle, spending each day in the comfort of his loneliness. A lively pup named Charlie who is naughty and energetic enters his life and gives him a new perspective.

ALSO READ: The Archies: Zoya Akhtar unveils character posters featuring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, among others

ALSO READ: 'Paps lost their minds': Vijay Varma opens up about being papped after he started dating Tamannaah Bhatia

Latest Entertainment News